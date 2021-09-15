Roads closed in Mill Creek Park this weekend

CANFIELD, Ohio- Fourteen different roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed on Sunday, September 19.
The roads will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians. The closures will last from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will be closed for the upcoming Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K.
Here is the list of road closures:
- Bears Den Drive
- Cross Drive
- New Cross Drive
- Lily Pond Drive
- West Drive
- West Glacier Drive
- Memorial Hill Drive
- East Park Drive
- Valley Drive
- Chestnut Hill Drive
- High Drive
- West Cohasset Drive
- Robinson Hill Drive
- Slippery Rock Bridge
For more information about Mill Creek MetroParks, you can visit their website.