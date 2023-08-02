YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– More roads in the city of Youngstown will be blocked off to prepare for the Italian Festival.

It has been a busy time for construction downtown, but summer events must continue.

This weekend is the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, which will be from Friday through Sunday.

Commerce Street between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street is closed along with Federal Street from Hazel Street to Fifth Avenue. Starting Wednesday, Youngstown Police say they will be closing additional roads to prepare for the festival.

At 6 a.m., Federal Street between Phelps Street and Walnut Street and Market Street between Boardman Street and Commerce Street will be closed.

YPD said that starting at 8 a.m. any vehicles in the area will be towed. These roads will reopen on Monday morning.