JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- All lanes of I-80 East in Jackson Township are now open after a crash overnight.



One lane of I-80 East was temporarily closed due to the crash.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. near the Meander Bridge. Troopers tell First News that a semi-truck side swiped an SUV and left the scene. While the SUV was disabled on the side of the road, another semi-truck hit it.



We are told no one was injured in the crash.