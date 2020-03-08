Roads blocked in Venango Co. after an accident involving logging truck and Amish buggy

Roads are currently closed and traffic is being directed at the intersection of Georgetown and Clintonville roads

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – Roads are blocked off at a State Route 208 N intersection in Venango County Sunday afternoon after a logging truck versus Amish buggy accident, according to state police.

It happened in Clinton Township at around 4 p.m.

Roads are currently closed and traffic is being directed at the intersection of Georgetown and Clintonville roads.

The extent of injuries is currently unknown.

We don’t have any other details right now as to how the crash occurred.

First News has reporters on scene and is working to get more information.