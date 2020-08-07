Roads blocked due to house fire in Canfield

The house is on the 300 block of E Main Street

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A house fire broke out Friday morning around 5 a.m. in Canfield.

The house is on the 300 block of E Main Street, just west of Colonial Plaza.

Flames can be seen coming out the windows and thick smoke rising.

East Main Street and Route 224 near Hillside is currently blocked off because of the fire. Drivers who take these roads should find alternate routes.

Everyone inside the home evacuated safely.

We have a crew headed to the scene, we will update you throughout the morning.