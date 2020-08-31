Road work on Youngstown bridge expected to cause some traffic delays

Traffic will go down to one lane in each direction

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you travel along the Center Street Bridge in Youngstown, expect some delays over the next two days.

The Youngstown Street Department, in collaboration with the Mahoning County Highway Engineer’s Office, will begin working on the bridge that runs between Poland and Wilson avenues.

The work to resurface the expansion joints starts Monday and is expected to last through Tuesday.

Traffic will go down to one lane in each direction.

If you can, avoid traveling through this area.