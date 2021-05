Part of Detwiler Road in Beaver Township will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Mahoning County will be closed for the next couple of days.

Part of Detwiler Road in Beaver Township will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from State Route 165 to W. Middletown Road.

Crews are repairing a culvert.

There is a detour until the road reopens Friday.