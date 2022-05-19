YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Taking a drive through downtown Youngstown lately, with so much work happening, it can be hard to get around.

“It’s a mess and we’re wondering why can’t they just work on one area before moving on to the next? But there’s nowhere to go,” said Anna Diblasio of Austintown.

Construction is happening simultaneously on both Front, Commerce and Phelps streets. It’s all part of a $25 million facelift for the downtown area that includes new underground utilities, lighting, paving and sidewalks. Some think it’s too much to handle all at once.

“You can’t just tear up every street and leave it undone for months because these are main thoroughfares, you know?” said Alonzo Bonas of Youngstown.

“It is a complicated thing to coordinate but we’re doing our best,” said Public Works Director Chuck Shasho.

Shasho says that because of the nature of the state and federal funding involved in the project, it all must be finished by next summer.

“We have guidelines that are put in place by the funding source, so we have a schedule that we have to stay on,” he said.

On top of all the work that’s happening downtown, we’re now learning that a portion of Boardman Street, right in front of city hall, could be closed for several weeks this summer as crews repave the intersection and install new crosswalks.

The owner of One Hot Cookie and OH Donut Co., Bergan Giordani, says she and her staff have endured years of construction in front of their store and don’t know how much longer they can hang on.

“They’ve closed Commerce Street six different times for improvements — between the phone line project, the sewer line project and now the road construction,” Giordani said.

Commerce and Front streets should be finished by November 1.

The entire project won’t be complete until next June.