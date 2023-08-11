AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A historical marker celebrating Ohio public school teachers has been placed in Summit County.

The Ohio Education Association (OEA) announced Friday that the Ohio Historical Marker is on display at the Summit County Courthouse commemorating the 1847 meeting there of a group of educators who founded the organization that would go on to become the OEA.

OEA is the state’s largest union of public school teachers and education professionals.

“The legacy of public education in Ohio lives in accomplishments of our students, who become inventors, actors, scientists, athletes, engineers, public servants, firefighters, astronauts, and, of course, teachers,” said Summit County Executive Chief of Staff Brian Nelsen, “Congratulations to OEA on celebrating 175 years serving our teachers and students and we are proud to recognize the start of your story right here in the heart of Summit County.”

The marker reads:

On December 30, 1847, six educators met at the Summit County Courthouse to organize the first convention of the Ohio State Teachers’ Association, now known as the Ohio Education Association (OEA). The organizers Josiah Hurty (Richland County), Thomas W. Harvey (Geauga County), M.D. Leggett (Summit County), Lorin Andrews (Ashland County), William Bowen (Stark County), and Marcellus F. Cowdery (Lake County) hoped to “elevate the profession of teaching” and “to promote the interests of schools in Ohio.” In 1853, the General Assembly enacted the new association’s entire slate of proposals into law, thus ensuring free, universal, public education in Ohio. For 175 years, the Ohio Education Association has advocated for fair terms and conditions of employment for Ohio educators and for the betterment and improvement of public education for all students OEA Historical marker in Summit County

The Summit County Courthouse is located at 209 S. High St., Akron.