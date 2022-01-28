Road to the tournament; D2 boys field has plenty of contenders

Local News

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA boys’ basketball tournament draw will be announced on Sunday, February 6.

With the excitement of the tournament almost upon us, we’ll take a look at the participating schools in the eastern side of the Northeast Regional bracket in Division II.

Below is a glimpse at the twenty-six teams who make up the two district tournaments. Fifteen schools currently are posting winning records while seven have reached the double-digit win mark.

Canfield
Record: 7-7
Note: Since beginning the season with four straight wins, the Cardinals have fallen in seven of their last ten games.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 – vs. Fitch; 2/4 at Boardman

Canton South
Record: 9-7
Note: Began the season 5-0
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Minerva; 2/1 at West Branch; 2/4 vs. Marlington

Chagrin Falls
Record: 9-4
Note: Won three of their last four games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Gilmour Academy; 2/1 at Orange; 2/4 vs. Hawken

Chaney
Record: 11-6
Note: Chaney has won four of their last five games which included a 78-73 victory over Mentor on January 15.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/29 at Harding; 2/1 vs. Ursuline; 2/4 at Grand River Academy

Chardon
Record: 8-4
Note: Won four of their last five games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/29 vs. Aurora; 2/1 vs. Madison; 2/4 at Willoughby South

Edgewood
Record: 11-1
Note: Currently have won five consecutive games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Richmond Heights; 1/31 at Conneaut; 2/1 at Perry

Field
Record: 2-12
Note: Lost eleven of their last twelve games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Woodridge; 2/1 vs. Rootstown; 2/2 vs. Tallmadge

Geneva
Record: 5-9
Note: Lost six of the last eight games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Hawken; 1/29 vs. Riverside; 2/1 at Lakeside

Girard
Record: 9-5
Note: Girard has posted a 6-3 record in games decided by 10-points or less.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs Jefferson; 2/1 at Hubbard; 2/4 vs. Poland

Howland
Record: 9-7
Note: Since beginning the season with a 6-2 mark, the Tigers have since topped Louisville (71-65) and most recently East (68-61) on Tuesday.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Boardman; 2/1 at Harding

Hubbard
Record: 1-14
Note: The Eagles began the season with an 0-9 record before topping South Range, 67-57, on January 7.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Niles; 2/1 vs. Girard; 2/4 at South Range

Lakeview
Record: 5-9
Note: Bulldogs had won four of five before falling in back-to-back games against Jefferson and Girard.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. South Range; 1/29 vs. Warren JFK; 2/1 at Struthers

Louisville
Record: 11-4
Note: Began the season 7-1
Upcoming Schedule:1/28 vs. Canton McKinley; 2/1 vs. Orrville; 2/4 vs. Northwest

Marlington
Record: 12-3
Note: Had won nine in a row earlier in the season; upset by Salem on Tuesday (53-51)
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Alliance; 2/1 vs. Minerva; 2/4 at Canton South

Niles
Record: 3-11
Note: Red Dragons have dropped their last seven games.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Hubbard; 2/1 at Jefferson; 2/4 at Lakeview

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin
Record: 2-11
Note: Lost nine of their last ten contests
Upcoming Schedule: 1/29 at Westlake; 2/1 at VASJ; 2/4 vs. VASJ

Perry
Record: 11-4
Note: Won 8 of their last nine games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Beachwood; 2/1 vs. Edgewood; 2/4 at Harvey

Poland
Record: 11-4
Note: Poland has won seven of their last eight games which included victories over Boardman, Girard and Jefferson.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Struthers; 2/1 at South Range; 2/4 at Girard

Ravenna
Record: 5-8
Note: Had lost three straight before their 56-49 victory on Tuesday over Southeast
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Norton; 2/4 at Coventry; 2/5 at Rootstown

Salem
Record: 5-11
Note: Have won three of five since opening the season with a 2-8 mark
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. West Branch; 2/4 vs. Carrollton

Streetsboro
Record: 9-4
Note: Lost their last two outings
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 Coventry; 2/1 vs. Gilmour Academy; 2/2 vs. Kent Roosevelt

Struthers
Record: 9-4
Note: The Wildcats are 7-1 in the Northeast 8. Struthers has won six of their last eight outings.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Poland; 2/1 vs. Lakeview; 2/4 at Jefferson

Ursuline
Record: 9-7
Note: Four of Ursuline’s losses were by five points or less.
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Benedictine; 2/1 at Chaney; Feb. 5 vs. Salem

West Branch
Record: 12-2
Note: Began the season 9-0; have won last three games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 at Salem; 2/1 vs. Canton South; 2/4 at Minerva

West Geauga
Record: 3-12
Note: Opened the season winless in their first five games
Upcoming Schedule: 1/28 vs. Lakeside; 2/1 at Beachwood; 2/4 at Richmond Heights

