ELLSWORTH TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Engineer’s Office wants residents in Ellsworth Township to know about a road closure starting next week.

According to officials, Duck Creek Road will be closed between Palmyra Road and Ellsworth Road from Tuesday, March 24 through Friday, March 27.

The roadway will be closed for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for drivers is Palmyra Road to S. Bailey Road to Ellsworth Road.