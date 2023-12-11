STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is expected to start on a bridge replacement in Struthers in spring 2024.

Mayor Catherine Cercone-Miller announced Monday that the Wetmore Drive bridge over Yellow Creek within Yellow Creek Park will be replaced. Additional improvements will include partial replacement of the stone culvert, pavement resurfacing, new curbs, storm sewer drainage improvements and a decorative bridge railing.

During the construction, Wetmore Drive at the bridge site will be closed for 150 days. The detour will utilize Center Street, Lowellville Road, S. Bridge Street and Poland Avenue.

A portion of the park will serve as a construction site for the project. All other access to the park will be maintained.

Cercone-Miller said while there will be no environmental impacts, the city is seeking comments the public may have regarding the project. Those comments should be submitted no later than Jan. 10 by phone at 330-755-2181, ext. 111, email at mayor@cityofstruthers.com or by mail at City of Struthers, 6 Elm St., Struthers, Ohio 44471.