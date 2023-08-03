YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been just over a year and a half since Mahoning County voters approved an additional sales tax to pay for local road projects.

On Thursday, county commissioners approved agreements for $1.4 million to cover paving projects on local township roads.

The additional tax revenue allows more roads to be paved across the county as well as all fourteen townships.

“What we have set up is if they have a bigger program in mind, to be able to do in advance to be able to get a better deal on paving of roads by a larger amount. We let them draw from the future money coming in,” said Mahoning County Commissioner David Ditzler.

Thursday’s allocation includes more than $671,000. This morning’s allocation includes more than $671,000 for work on township roads in Austintown, $289,000 in Canfield Township and almost $157,000 for projects in Poland Township.

Commissioners also awarded more money from its remaining share of funds from the American Rescue Plan. Tybera Development Corporation is receiving about $41,000. The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation will get $89,000. And both the Community Food Center and New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown will each receive $100,000.

Commissioners started with an allocation of about $44 million American Rescue Plan money from the federal government.