Road repairs, detours will impact busy interstate in Lawrence County

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that repairs on the Mitchell Road Bridge over I-376 in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County will begin Friday.

It will close to traffic beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will be partially demolished for replacement. Traffic on I-376 to and under the bridge will close in both directions through Oct. 19.

Eastbound 1-376 in the Mitchell Road Bridge area will be single-lane until Oct. 19. The ramps to and from westbound 1-376 at the Mitchell Road interchange will remain open.

Detours are posted for both Mitchell Road to eastbound I-376 and from eastbound I-376 to Mitchell Road.

Eastbound I-376 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge demolition work. It will be detoured between the Exit 5 and Exit 12B interchanges.