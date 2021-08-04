Road repairs, detours will impact busy interstate in Lawrence County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pramote Polyamate/Moment/Getty Images

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that repairs on the Mitchell Road Bridge over I-376 in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County will begin Friday.

It will close to traffic beginning at 9 p.m. Friday and will be partially demolished for replacement. Traffic on I-376 to and under the bridge will close in both directions through Oct. 19.

Eastbound 1-376 in the Mitchell Road Bridge area will be single-lane until Oct. 19. The ramps to and from westbound 1-376 at the Mitchell Road interchange will remain open.

Detours are posted for both Mitchell Road to eastbound I-376 and from eastbound I-376 to Mitchell Road.

Eastbound I-376 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday for bridge demolition work. It will be detoured between the Exit 5 and Exit 12B interchanges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com