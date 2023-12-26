NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A major road project in Niles has been moved up because of the poor pavement quality.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will resurface State Route 46 from Robbins Avenue to Niles Vienna Road and, Robbins Avenue from Vienna Road to Russell Avenue.

The work was originally scheduled to be done in 2026, but Niles officials and ODOT agreed to move it up to 2024.

“Because of the condition of the road, we had our people reach out to ODOT and have them do a reassessment of routes 169 and 46. They were surprised at the condition of the road and were able to move that project up,” said Niles Mayor Steven Mientkiewicz.

According to the contract, Niles will pay 20% of the project cost and ODOT will pay the rest.

“That’s what ODOT is ultimately looking for when they come into a city for these projects. We are in a position in the city where our finances are solvent enough to be able to afford these local match dollars to move these projects forward,” Meintkiewicz said.

The mayor says paperwork and funds need to be forwarded to the state by February. At that point, the bidding process will begin on the project.

Work will begin in early spring or summer.

Road improvement projects have been ongoing in Niles for months.

(Jerica Rogers, Jim Marling and Jim Bowser contributed to this report.)