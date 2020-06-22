Road project starting along Route 224 in Boardman

There is a construction zone set up close to Mill Creek Park, currently in the westbound lanes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Any time you see orange barrels and construction zones set up, you know something is changing. On Monday, a project started on Route 224 that’s just the start of things to come.

Thousands of cars pass on Route 224 every day. It’s the major east to west road in Mahoning County and soon, it’ll be improved.

There is a construction zone set up close to Mill Creek Park, currently in the westbound lanes.

“What we’re going to be doing is just some work on the edges,” said Ray Marsch. “Coming six feet off the edge of the bridge, that’s where the guardrails are and then we’re just going to be replacing that.”

Bridges come in different shapes and sizes. This bridge is low, though it’s still technically a bridge.

“This is just kind of normal maintenance, help make these bridges last their entire life span,” Marsch said.

Crews are working during the day. Once the westbound lanes are done, they’ll move to the other side.

It’ll take about two weeks before the next phase begins, which includes sealing.

The project also coincides with other work in the area.

“It is a part of our 224 resurfacing job that we’re doing down there in Boardman,” Marsch said. “This is a part of that grand scheme of things…resurfacing Route 224 from Route 11 to 680.”

The resurfacing project is dependent upon the weather. It could start Wednesday if the skies are clear.