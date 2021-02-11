Driver leaves scene after hitting fire hydrant, power pole with vehicle in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A driver left the scene of a crash Thursday morning after hitting a power pole and a fire hydrant in Youngstown.

As a result, Poland Avenue was closed for a couple hours near Walton Street, but one lane has since reopened.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to make repairs. Power is currently off in the area.

The vehicle was towed.

The driver of that vehicle was gone when investigators arrived. Police haven’t tracked down the driver yet.

A salt truck was called to the scene to salt the road due to running water from the fire hydrant.