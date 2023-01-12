BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Cadwallader Sonk Road in Bazetta Township has reopened following repairs to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened up earlier this month, and the road has been closed since Jan. 3.

Repairs are now complete.

A news release from Michael Hovis, chairman of the Township Board of Trustees, thanked residents for their patience during the disruption as well as the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and Z-Tech Builders for their expedited response to the emergency situation.