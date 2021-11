SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Salem will close so work can be done on an intersection.

Salem Grange Road between State Route 558 and State Route 45 will be closed starting Thursday, Nov. 11 and may continue through Friday, Nov. 12.

The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to do work that will improve the intersection.

The detour will be State Route 558 to State Route 45.