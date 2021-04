It will be closed for the next few days

MERCER CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Part of Route 62 in Mercer County will close for the next few days.

Starting Tuesday, it’ll shut down to through traffic in Lake Township.

Detours will be posted in the area, asking you to use Routes 173 and 965.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and county road crews will be replacing a pipe in the area.

The road should reopen Friday.