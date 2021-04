The road work starts Monday and is expected to last through Friday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Canfield will be closed next week.

Raccoon Road will be closed between Route 224 and Leffingwell Road for culvert repairs and replacement.

The detour is 224 east to Tippecanoe south.

It’s likely the road will be closed overnight as well.