(WKBN)- A couple road projects will impact your commute starting Monday.

State Route 193 in Gustavus Township will be closed for most of the week for culvert replacement.

That closure is between State Route 87 and State Route 88. It’s expected to last through Thursday morning.

Also, Hallock Young Road in Lordstown will have various lane restrictions for resurfacing work. This is between Ellsworth Bailey Road and State Route 45.

This project will wrap up in August.