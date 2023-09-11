(WKBN) – Two projects are closing roadways in Mahoning County this week.

Starting Monday, Walker Mill Road will be closed between Paulin Drive and Burgess Run Road in Poland Township.

This is due to needed culvert replacements.

The detour for this closure will be South Avenue to Western Reserve Road to North Lima Road.

Work is expected to be completed by this Friday.

Also starting Monday in Goshen Township, Seacrist Road will be closed between Calla and Middletown roads.

This also is due to needed culvert replacements.

The detour for this closure will be Middletown Road to state Route 534 to Calla Road.

Work is also expected to be completed by this Friday.