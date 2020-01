The road will be closed until further notice

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Drivers in Brookfield Township may be impacted by a road closure starting next week.

According to Trumbull County engineer Randy Smith, Mulberry Street will be closed to traffic between Locust Street and South Street for a culvert replacement.

The recommended detour for drivers is to travel east on Locust Street, south on Hubbard Masury Road and west on South Street.

The road will be closed until further notice.