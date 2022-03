PALMYRA, TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- State troopers are currently at a road closure on I-76 Westbound in Portage County Friday morning.

OSP confirmed that mile marker 48 at the Route 225 entrance ramp was closed at 3 a.m.

A reason for the road closure was not yet given by troopers.

Traffic is backed up in the area.

This is a developing story.