WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of Salt Springs Road Eastbound was closed Friday afternoon after a head-on crash involving a utility truck and a car.

The accident happened late Friday afternoon at the intersection of Salt Springs Road and Four Mile Run in Weathersfield Township. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch.

No one was hurt.

Traffic on Salt Springs Road was being rerouted onto Four Mile Run but has since reopened.