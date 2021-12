MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one vehicle crash that has closed a portion of Route 46 early Tuesday morning.

Troopers were called to the 5000 block of State Route 46 from McClearly-Jacoby Road and Meachum East Road shortly before 7 a.m.

Troopers say that a car crashed into a poll, knocking down the poll and several wires.

Troopers have not confirmed any injuries.

Troopers are unsure of when the road will reopen.