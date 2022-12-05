HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a Howland police cruiser Monday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Ravenwood SE and North Road SE. around 5:30 p.m.

Troopers said an SUV was traveling on Ravenwood SE and attempted to make a turn onto North Road SE when it collided with a Howland police cruiser.

The Howland officer driving the cruiser was taken to get checked out, as part of their department policy. However, the trooper said if there are any injuries, they are minor. The driver of the SUV was ok.

North Road SE is currently blocked off at the intersection as police are still working on the scene and clearing debris.