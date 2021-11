VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Crews are on the scene at a barn fire that started Tuesday morning in Vienna Township.

Vienna Fire Department said the fire broke out about 8:27 a.m. at a property on Niles Vienna Road, between Smith Stewart Road and Route 82.

Crews said the road is closed in the area of the fire.

VFD confirmed that the barn as well as cars that were inside were damaged.

VFD also said that no people or animals were in the barn.