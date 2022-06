POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire in Poland around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The house is on Duncan Drive.

East McKinley Way/Route 224 was temporarily blocked off and police had to reroute traffic.

The fire was limited to the attic but smoke spread throughout the house.

The fire chief is saying the cause was electrical.

No one was hurt.