WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The concert lineup for the 2022 season at the River Rock at the Amp in Warren was announced Tuesday.
The outdoor venue hosts bands on Saturday nights and some Fridays from May to September.
Concerts take place rain or shine. Amphitheater seating is available as well as lawn seating.
Season passes and tickets are on sale now online.
The concert lineup includes:
- Saturday, May 28
8:30 p.m. – Straight On: Tribute to Heart
5:30 p.m. – Jersey: The Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band
Tickets are $8.
- Saturday, June 11
8:30 p.m. – Ultimate Aldean: The Ultimate Jason Aldean Experience with Toby Keith Tribute: Americas #1 Toby Keith Tribute & Lookalike
5:30 p.m. – Northern Whiskey: Modern Country Cover Band
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, June 18
8:30 p.m. – Dirty Deeds: The Ultimate Xtreme AC/DC Experience!
5:30 p.m. – Huckin Fillbillys: Redneck Rock n Roll
Tickets: $8
- Saturday, June 25
8:30 p.m. – E5C4P3: The Journey Tribute (CoHeadliners!)
5:30 p.m. – Best of Times: An Authentic Tribute to the Music of STYX
Tickets: $12
- Friday, July 1
8:30 p.m. – Fins to the Left: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band
5:30 p.m. – My Drunk’n Uncle: High Energy Rock n Roll
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, July 2
8:30 p.m. – 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience
5:30 p.m. – Bobby Ocean: Nashville Country Artist
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, July 9
8:30 p.m. – Draw The Line: Aerosmith Tribute
5:30 p.m. – The Michael Weber Show: Explosive Rock Group from Akron
Tickets: Tickets: $10
- Saturday, July 16
8:30 p.m. – Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute
5:30 p.m. – In the Heartland: The Music of The Michael Stanley Band
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, July 23
8:30 p.m. – King’s Highway: Tribute to Tom Petty & Heartbreakers
5:30 p.m. – Brass Metropolis: A Tribute to Chicago
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, July 30
8:30 p.m. – Queen Nation: #1 Tribute to the Music of Queen
5:30 p.m. – Bad Juju: 80s – 2000s Rock Cover Band from Cleveland
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, August 6
8:30 p.m. – Shining Star: Tribute to Earth Wind & Fire
5:30 p.m. – No Funk No Justice: Dance/Funk Band from Youngstown
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, August 20
8:30 p.m. – Wish You Were Here: The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd
5:30 p.m. – Morrison Hotel: The Doors Tribute
Tickets: $12
- Saturday, August 27
8:30 p.m. – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
5:30 p.m. – Harvest: Neil Young Electric & Acoustic Tribute
Tickets: $10
- Saturday, September 3
8:30 p.m. – Disco Inferno: 70’s Disco Tribute Band
5:30 p.m. – Old Skool: 80s & 90s Dance Music Cover Band From Cleveland
Tickets: $8