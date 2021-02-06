Rival teams Lisbon, East Palestine come together in honor of 4-year-old who died from a brain tumor

Proceeds from the shirts go to the children's cancer research foundation Melina's parents started after her death

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Lisbon and East Palestine high schools came together Saturday to remember Melina Michelle Edenfield, a young girl who died of a brain tumor.

We’re told it was the East Palestine coach’s idea to have his team honor Melina at the game.

Both teams — though rivals — wore matching shirts in support.

The shirts say “Choose Joy” in cheetah print, or cheeto print as Melina would have called it.

Proceeds from the shirts go to the children’s cancer research foundation Melina’s parents started after her death.

“It brings a tear to my eye. So appreciative. That’s just an example of what the entire community has done. The entire Mahoning Valley has stepped up to support us. The Lisbon community has been with us since day one,” said Keith Edenfield, Melina’s father.

Melina died this summer of a brain tumor.

She was just four years old.