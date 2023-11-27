EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) — In another court filing, Rite Aid has announced an additional 32 stores that will close as part of the company’s restructuring.

One of those stores marks the fourth closure in the Valley. The Rite Aid on Bradshaw Avenue in East Liverpool marks the most recently announced closure.

The pharmacy announced it had filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, citing falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits.

The other local closures include two stores in Youngstown and another in New Castle.