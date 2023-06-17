YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Members of a motorcyclist community are going on a 100-mile ride. Their goal? To raise money and awareness for families who have children with autism.

Local bikers participated in the 11th annual Mike Hull Memorial Ride at the Dash-Inn in Youngstown Saturday afternoon. There was live music, food and a raffle to raise money for the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley.

“I have a son who’s autistic, so we decided to get together, have this benefit. It’s a motorcycle-plus benefit for autism,” said event founder Melissa Kalaman.

Kalaman decided to host this event in honor of her brother and motorcycle enthusiast Michael Hull, who passed. Hull’s granddaughter is on the autism spectrum.

“We help individual families with autistic children in the tri-county area. We’re like the make-a-wish part. Whatever their child wants or need that maybe they cannot themselves get, we go ahead and provide for them,” Kalaman said.

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley sends out applications to families in late October. The applications are forwarded to the Michael Hull Memorial.

Then, the memorial team does its best to fulfill the needs of every applicant.

“Sensory items, educational, recreational items that families can’t afford due to the extreme cost of having a child with autism,” said Autism Society director Robin Suzelis.

Suzelis said the families need help outside of school to assist with educational and speech needs. The items purchased through the memorial are a great help to the kids.

“Last year, we helped 22 children,” Kalaman said. “We’re hoping to exceed it this year and to keep this run going every year.”