Rich Center temporarily goes to remote learning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Rich Center for Autism is temporarily going to remote learning due to a COVID-19 case in the school.

The case was reported on Nov. 28.

Due to the quarantining of staff who have come in contact with the case, the school is not able to offer in-person programming, according to Rachael Dobson, associate director of behavior.

There is no programming for students on Nov. 30. All classrooms will offer remote learning from December 1 – December 3, 2020.

In-person learning is expected to resume Dec. 7.

The school also wants parents to know that if you have not been contacted by the health department, you and your child are not considered a close contact.

The decision to temporarily suspend in-person learning at The Rich Center for Autism was not made lightly, but in an effort to be both responsive and proactive to our current situation, we believe this to be the best decision. The health and safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance and considering the unprecedented circumstances, we felt it was necessary to suspend in-person learning this week. Rachael Dobson, associate director of behavior, Rich Center for Autism



