BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Rich Center for Autism rocked out for its annual fundraising event Saturday night at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

First News’ very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event and local rock band “The Vindys” headlined.

“I’m very happy and very proud to be a part of this community and give back to our community,” said Vindys’ lead singer Jackie Popovec.

There was a raffle and silent auction, and the Center honored its founding families. The Center also received a surprise $20,000 donation.

“All our funds that we raise tonight — like I mentioned, we are a tuition-free program — we take those funds directly back into the school,” said Greg Boerio, executive director of Rich Center.

The funds will continue to support the Rich Center’s education and research programs.