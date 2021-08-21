Rich Center for Autism celebrates 25 years

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – This year is the Rich Center for Autism’s 25th anniversary.

They held a gala Saturday night in Niles to celebrate their work.

WKBN was the media sponsor for the gala. Over the past 25 years, the Rich Center has helped people with autism ages 3 to 21 with their comprehensive education and therapy based program.

People shared their experiences with the Rich Center and how it has impacted them.

“The Rich Center has touched the lives of thousands of individuals with autism and their families over the past 25+ years, so to be able to gather together tonight with the community and celebrate with the Kosar, Rubino and Ricchiuti families and everything they did to create the Rich Center and establish the Rich Center, it’s an honor,” said executive director Dr. Gregory Boerio.

The Rich Center looks forward to continuing its work and is thankful to everyone who has helped them grow over the past 25 years.