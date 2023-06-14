LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – While the disappointment was big when Tim Hortons closed on Belmont Avenue in Liberty in 2019 after only being open for less than a year, a new tenant is taking over the space, offering up Louisiana-style chicken.

Popeyes will have a ribbon cutting Thursday at its new location at 3515 Belmont Avenue.

Popeyes is the latest of several business ventures in the Belmont Avenue Corridor. Township Trustee Arnold Clebone announced several plans last year that included new restaurants, renovations and partnerships to improve the area.

In addition, efforts are also underway to spruce up Belmont Avenue with new landscaping and other rehabilitation projects.

The ribbon cutting at Popeyes is scheduled for 10:15 a.m.

Popeyes’ parent company is Restaurant Brands International, which also owns Tim Hortons.