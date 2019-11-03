Ribbon-cutting officially opens Cafaro Family Field on Youngstown State campus

The goal is for the field to be open to anyone in the community

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday afternoon, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Youngstown State University’s new multi-purpose field.

The Cafaro family donated $1.5 million of the $2.5 million used to build the field.

It will be used for football, soccer, lacrosse, ultimate frisbee and more.

The goal is for the field to be open to anyone in the community.

“For use by the students at YSU and by the various high schools in the area and also the community as a whole. It’s a multi-purpose field that we hope that everyone will use it for many years into the future,” said Anthony Cafaro, Sr. of the Cafaro Company.

The Cafaro Family Field is located on Elm Street, on the north side of YSU’s campus.