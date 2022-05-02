BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A ribbon-cutting for an Early Childhood Resource Center took place on Monday.

ECRC opened its newest location in Boardman.

The ECRC helps improve the quality of children’s learning experiences. They promote the healthy development of children and families by providing resources.

“Our mission is to just help children and families thrive. From the children to the parents to the childcare providers to the teachers, we are here to support that entire process,” said ECRC coordinator Maria Spencer.

The ECRC is committed to diversity and strives to create an environment that supports all unique needs.