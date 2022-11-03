WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools is celebrating the completion of a brand new preschool playground at Warren G. Harding.

Preschoolers clapped as school officials cut the ribbon on the new play area. Then, they had the opportunity to play on the new equipment.

The playground is located in an enclosed courtyard at the high school where the children can play freely and can’t be seen from the road. There are two preschool classrooms at Harding.

“We always played in this space, but we played with equipment. We could bring in tricycles, hula hoops, things like that. Now, they have the ability to climb. There are some nice sensory pieces for children that might have autism. We’re really excited about it,” said Kelly Hutchison, preschool coordinator for Warren City Schools.

The district received materials for the project last week and it was finished by Saturday.

Hutchison says it was paid for through a combination of COVID funding and money from the preschool.