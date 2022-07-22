SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A bank branch and the Salem Community Foundation share a new space in Salem.

The ribbon was cut on the new Consumers National Bank location on South Ellsworth Street.

The new building has banking offices, a lobby, six stations, and a three-lane drive-thru.

In addition, the Salem Community Foundation offices are inside the building

“We have provided the Foundation rent-free space for many years and are pleased to offer them an upgraded experience with private offices, separate entry, and dedicated signage. We hope the space and visibility help them fulfill their community-based mission,” said Ralph Lober, II, president and CEO of Consumers National Bank.

The bank employs six full-time bankers and one commercial lender. According to the FDIC, the bank reports $68 million in deposits and holds 11.69% of the Salem deposit market, serving 2,700 customers.