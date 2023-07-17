CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Eleven months after the Canfield gazebo was torn down, the Canfield Rotary cut the ribbon on the finished gazebo Monday evening.

It’s the third gazebo on the Village Green and it’s bigger and better than ever.

The one Canfield tore down was built in 1962 and wasn’t structurally sound.

Gazebo Committee chairman Anthony Nacarato says it took four years to get to this point — between the coronavirus and some paperwork issues — but the rotary is excited the project is finished and grateful to the community for its support.

“Through the support of the community and the sponsors, with all the people in the community, with the businesses that donated to us, we were able to pull it off. The gazebo is the gem of the community,” Nacarato said.

After the ribbon cutting, Canfield broke in the new gazebo with the first event, a “Concert on the Green” in the space.