BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shoppers in Boardman have a new place to get groceries.

Thursday was the ribbon cutting for Grocery Outlet. It’s on 224 where the old Toys “R” Us used to be located.

The store carries brand names, specializing in surplus inventory. It also has fresh meat and organic items.

The first store opened in 1946. Now, there are over 400 stores across the country, including this one and one in Lawrence County that just opened last month.

Eric and Sarah Senges own and operate both of them. They described the shopping experience as one similar to T.J. Maxx.

The new owners also want to be involved in the community. Thursday, they donated a check for $1,000 to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.