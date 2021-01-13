Reynolds School District returning to in-person classes next week

MERCER CO., Ohio (WYTV) – Starting next Tuesday, Jan. 19, the Reynolds School District in Mercer County will return to in-person classes with the intention to stay that way through the end of the school year.

Reynolds has been virtual for most of the year, except for a few weeks in November. It has been one of the few districts in Mercer County to be all-virtual for a significant period of time.

Reynolds will start with a four-day school week, with Wednesdays off for cleaning and for staff to catch up on instruction.

Parents learned about the plans Wednesday night during a public meeting, and there were many questions.

“Will the revisions include a measurable set of guidelines set by this school district that will be used going forward to determine a closure? Which population will be affected, and for the duration of said closure?” asked attendee Ashley Close.

The school board is mainly concerned that students getting COVID-19 may pass the virus off to staff and faculty.

“If the adults come into close contact too, just like the rest of us like students, and they have to quarantine, those are orders, not school orders,” said Reynolds Superintendent John Sibeto.

According to new state guidelines, should two or more students test positive, the building will be closed for up to seven days. If five or more students test positive, the building will be closed for at least 14 days.