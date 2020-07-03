Reynolds Disposal customers rally against proposed sewage rate increase

Reynolds Disposal is requesting a 45% rate hike for operational costs and sewer upgrades

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Customers who are unhappy about a proposed 48% increase in their sewage bill gathered in Greenville.



Reynolds Disposal customers are angry that their bills may be going up that much.

About 25 people showed up at the Reynolds VFW to learn how to file a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission.

Reynolds Disposal is requesting the rate hike for operational costs and sewer upgrades.

It’s not a done deal yet, and customers say they are going to fight it.

“There is a process in Pennsylvania through the Office of Consumer Advocate for them to voice their concerns through,” said Pa. Representative Mark Longietti.

The PUCO has to approve the increase, which could take several months.