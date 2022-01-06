Reward offered for info on man’s murder in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of a man murdered in Youngstown is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of his killer.

Zachary Chace, 30, was shot and killed. Officers found him in an abandoned vehicle on December 11 at the intersection of Erie Street and East Earle Avenue.

Chace was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Those with information on the crime can contact the Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

Tips can also be left anonymously.

Zachary Sheldon Chace Obituary