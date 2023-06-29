CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A reward is available for information leading to the person who set fire to vacant houses in Campbell earlier this week.

The State Fire Marshal has ruled that the fires at the former company houses in the 300 block of Robinson Rd. on Monday were intentionally set. The houses were built for steelworkers decades ago, and some were on the demolition list.

Investigators are now seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.