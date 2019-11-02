LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Rev’s Ribs restaurant opens on Youngstown’s north side

Local News

Along with smoked ribs and chicken, they also have some Puerto Rican cuisine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new barbeque restaurant, Rev’s Ribs, opened Friday evening on Youngstown’s north side inside of an existing restaurant, which will share the space.

It’s located on Elm Street in the same house as the Elm Street Diner.

Rev’s Ribs will use the building from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Elm Street Diner will have it from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rev’s Ribs is owned by husband and wife team Greg and Raquel Austin.

Along with smoked ribs and chicken, they also have some Puerto Rican cuisine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com