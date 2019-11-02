Rev’s Ribs restaurant opens on Youngstown’s north side

Along with smoked ribs and chicken, they also have some Puerto Rican cuisine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new barbeque restaurant, Rev’s Ribs, opened Friday evening on Youngstown’s north side inside of an existing restaurant, which will share the space.

It’s located on Elm Street in the same house as the Elm Street Diner.

Rev’s Ribs will use the building from 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Elm Street Diner will have it from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rev’s Ribs is owned by husband and wife team Greg and Raquel Austin.

