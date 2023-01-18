YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown neighborhood is moving in the right direction. It has been a big focus of turning the corner and the work is paying off. Today, we learned more about its recipe for success.

Another building has new life. A Newport fourplex has been renovated by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC). The project was typical: fixing the building’s roof, windows, wiring, furnace, kitchens, baths and floors.

“So I’m really pleased to see this. This whole Glenwood Avenue coming back to life. I remember as a child, it was so full of life. It’s unbelievable and it’s slowly coming back,” said Anita Davis, a member of Youngstown City Council.

The apartments had been built in 1926 but were vacant for nearly 20 years, hiding things like the recessed balconies, stones amidst the bricks, even a phone inside next to a place where you could sit and talk for hours.

“Days like this are always a good day when we get to the finish line and we’re able to add something of value back to a neighborhood,” said Ian Beniston of YNDC.

Right next door is a building that has been a gas station and barbershop. Go inside and you’ll see delicious desserts. Jenny Kuczek couldn’t resist renting the building. Pie Oh My opened on Dec. 16.

“We’ve had so many people from the neighborhood stop by already. They’re happy that something like this is here and that makes me happy,” Kuczek said.

The shop sells cookies, pies, chocolate-covered marshmallows, cakes, cupcakes and more. They come from eight bakers around the Valley.

“These are not just people who decided to pick up a wooden spoon yesterday. They’ve been at their craft for a long, long time,” Kuczek said.

The selection of items right now is pointing to Valentine’s Day. It’s a sign of love for the Newport neighborhood and that everything is sweeter with a good dessert.

“I think our neighborhood and city, they have a lot of life but I hope to enhance it,” Kuczek said.

Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini was in Pie Oh My last week. Kuczek is going to make a pie featuring his bourbon for Valentine’s Day, with profits going to Mancini’s foundation.

Pie Oh My is located at 3701 Glenwood Avenue. It’s open Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.